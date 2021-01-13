Dead dog found inside crate at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is searching for information after a dead dog was found inside a crate at Byrd Park.

RACC said they were called early Sunday morning to recover the dog.

RACC said the dog was a 4-year-old, 50 pounds, grey and white pit bull.

“Very sad. Very senseless and we are hopeful someone saw something and will say something to help us find out what happened,” RACC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5573 or email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.

