Dead dog found inside crate at Richmond park

Richmond Animal Care and Control is searching for information after a dead dog was found inside a crate at Byrd Park.(NBC12)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is searching for information after a dead dog was found inside a crate at Byrd Park.

RACC said they were called early Sunday morning to recover the dog.

RACC said the dog was a 4-year-old, 50 pounds, grey and white pit bull.

“Very sad. Very senseless and we are hopeful someone saw something and will say something to help us find out what happened,” RACC said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5573 or email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.

We need your help on this one...💔 Early Sunday morning, RACC was alerted to and recovered a deceased dog left in a crate...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

