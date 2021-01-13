Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Dept. of General Services Press Release) — The Department of General Services in Richmond say they are implementing precautionary measures to protect the employees, visitors, buildings and grounds at Capitol Square in Richmond over the next week.

Earlier this week, a State of Emergency was declared in Richmond due to credible threats of planned protest.

According to a press release from the Department of General Services, the following changes will be implemented:

Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, January 14, through at least Thursday, January 21.

Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, January 13.

Access to all Department of General Services-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21.

