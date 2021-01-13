Advertisement

Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Dept. of General Services Press Release) — The Department of General Services in Richmond say they are implementing precautionary measures to protect the employees, visitors, buildings and grounds at Capitol Square in Richmond over the next week.

Earlier this week, a State of Emergency was declared in Richmond due to credible threats of planned protest.

According to a press release from the Department of General Services, the following changes will be implemented:

  • Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, January 14, through at least Thursday, January 21.
  • Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, January 13.
  • Access to all Department of General Services-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21.

For more information, you can click here, or stay up to date on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.