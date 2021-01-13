East Rock High teachers create “Care Closet” for students in need

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over a year ago during lunchtime discussion, several East Rockingham High School teachers had an idea for a project that could help their students in need.

Months later, that project was put on the backburner as schools across the country needed to first address how to teach students during a global pandemic, but now the East Rock Care Closet will be ready to help students when they return to school on Feb. 1.

Extra space at East Rock was transformed into what looks like a small store, with free clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products, and warm hats, gloves, and socks.

Janeen Dofflemyer and Bethany Stabler, both teachers of Special Education at East Rock, helped create this resource for students, which Stabler said the Care Closet turned out to be beyond their expectations.

“We noticed students wearing the same sweatshirts for three weeks in a row. We noticed warm clothes, maybe some personal hygiene wasn’t where we knew it could be,” Stabler said. “We decided to do something about it.”

Donations from East Rock teachers and staff and Muddy Feet Graphics filled the closet, but Dofflemyer said community support is welcome, too.

“With [donations], we will be able to purchase some specific items that certain students need that we don’t have here at the Care Closet,” Dofflemyer said. “We can do some personalized shopping.”

Stabler said she will be sending out a confidential Google form to all students where they can fill out their needs. From their, ERHS staff involved with the Care Closet will schedule a time for students in need to come to the Care Closet.

If you are interested in donating to this project, you can send a check, made out to ERHS , to Dofflemyer at 250 Eagle Rock Rd, Elkton, VA 22827.

