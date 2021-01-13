FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The FBI says that two Virginia men have been arrested on federal charges related to their roles during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen says the men were arrested Wednesday morning. She identified them as Robert Keith Packer of Newport News and Douglas Allen Sweet of Grimstead.

Pullen says the charges the men face are related to incidents at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

An arrest warrant for Packer says he’s been charged with two counts. An arrest warrant for Sweet did not appear in federal records.

