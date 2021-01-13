Advertisement

Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed route through part of the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia and Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the decision this week comes after an environmental impact statement from the Forest Service supported the proposal.

Plans call for a 42-inch pipeline across 3.5 miles of forest in Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia.

The decision prompted a legal challenge from several conservation groups. The proposed route for the pipeline also has to be reviewed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

