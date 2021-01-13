Harrisonburg Parks & Rec offers “Rec-Tivity” Kits

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is now offering Rec-Tivity Kits for younger kids. They’re bags filled with different craft supplies, that align with seasonal themes for this month and February.

Nicole Gray is the Specialist for Youth Services at Harrisonburg Parks & Rec. She says, registration for the combined January-February is open through Friday this week, Jan. 15, 2021.

Gray says, Parks & Rec decided to put these kits together, to give kids the opportunity to get creative at home, without needing to buy anything extra.

“We took the idea of crafting and sending the supplies home in one batch, so that everything you need for all the crafts, we provide, it’s right there,” Gray said.

The kits are five dollars per month, therefore the current kit is ten dollars, as it combines this and next month. Gray says they’re best for children around the preschool through elementary school age.

She says the hope it to continue monthly kits up until the summer, with each month having a how-to video available online.

Once you complete the crafts, you can then send in pictures to be featured on the Parks & Rec Facebook page.

To register, call (540) 433-2474.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.