Advertisement

Hoar Frost vs Rime Ice

What's the difference?
What's the difference?(WHSV)
By John Stevens
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some of us may have woken up Tuesday morning and seen what looked like a thin blanket of snow on the trees and the ground. But, it was clear all night, so what was it?

In the winter, there are two weather phenomena that would cause the beautiful ice accretions to develop overnight, known as hoar frost and rime ice. They may look very similar, but they form under very different circumstances (well, besides the fact that it’s quite cold).

HOAR FROST

Hoar frost, which is what we saw across the region Tuesday morning, forms on clear nights with little-to-no wind and very cold temperatures. As the Earth radiates its heat away into space at night, the surfaces of many objects near the ground become super-cooled, where temperatures drop very rapidly. Once the water vapor in the air comes into contact with these objects, they cool so quickly that they totally bypass the liquid phase and freeze on contact. This allows ice crystals to form over these objects, and what we get are beautiful ice-ridden landscapes.

RIME ICE

Rime ice, on the other hand, forms when fog develops in areas where the air temperatures are below freezing. You’ll often hear meteorologists use the term “freezing fog” to denote when rime ice may occur. Fog is made up of tiny water droplets, as it is essentially a cloud near the surface. So in this case, water is already in the liquid phase. When these water droplets come into contact with objects that are below freezing, the droplets freeze to form ice. One of the tell-tale signs of rime ice formation is the formation of ice along one side of an object, almost as if the wind blew the ice in one direction.

The difference between hoar frost and rime ice
The difference between hoar frost and rime ice(WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Noon Forecast - January 13
Noon Forecast - January 13