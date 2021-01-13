Hokies hold off Duke in top-20 showdown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 20 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated No. 19 Duke, 74-67, Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Tyrece Radford scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Keve Aluma scored 17 points and hauled in seven boards for the Hokies. Jalen Cone scored 14 points off the bench for Virginia Tech. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 22 points while Matthew Hurt had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Virginia Tech improves to 10-2 overall (4-1 ACC). The Hokies are scheduled to visit Wake Forest Sunday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

