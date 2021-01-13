Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 12

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 12:

BOYS

Spotswood 47, Broadway 31

Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47

Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57

Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44

Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41

GIRLS

Spotswood 64, Broadway 45

Wilson Memorial 50, Buffalo Gap 45

Staunton 57, Stuarts Draft 35

Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34

Notable Performances

BOYS

Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 16 points

Jonathan Harding (Spotswood): 14 points

Gage Williford (Broadway): 13 points

Nick Jones (Eastern Mennonite): 15 points

GIRLS

Zoli Khalil (Spotswood): 17 points

Aliza Lokey (Broadway): 19 points

Anna Swartz (Broadway): 18 points

Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 16 points

Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 17 points

Emma Witt (Staunton): 15 points

Alayia Robinson (Staunton): 19 points

