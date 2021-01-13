H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 12:
BOYS
Spotswood 47, Broadway 31
Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47
Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57
Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
GIRLS
Spotswood 64, Broadway 45
Wilson Memorial 50, Buffalo Gap 45
Staunton 57, Stuarts Draft 35
Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34
Notable Performances
BOYS
Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 16 points
Jonathan Harding (Spotswood): 14 points
Gage Williford (Broadway): 13 points
Nick Jones (Eastern Mennonite): 15 points
GIRLS
Zoli Khalil (Spotswood): 17 points
Aliza Lokey (Broadway): 19 points
Anna Swartz (Broadway): 18 points
Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 16 points
Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 17 points
Emma Witt (Staunton): 15 points
Alayia Robinson (Staunton): 19 points
