JMU Atlantic Union Bank Center to host 2021 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/JMU Press Release) — James Madison University is set to host the 2021 Hercules Tires Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship at its newly-opened Atlantic Union Bank Center.

According to JMU officials, the tournament will remain on its scheduled dates of March 6-9, and all 10 CAA schools are slated to participate.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the conference office and university presidents in hosting the 2021 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne says in a press release from the univeristy. “This season has been unique in nearly every way and I can’t thank our athletics staff enough for adapting to constant changes and doing so in seamless fashion.”

According to a press release from JMU, the league was scheduled to hold the 2021 event at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving the tournament was “in the best interest of CAA student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

The press release says this year’s edition of the tournament will mark the first time since 1986 that the league will award its men’s basketball title at an on-campus facility.

To read the full press release from JMU, click here.

