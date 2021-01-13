Mail delays result in more late payments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to major delays with the United States Postal Service, companies like the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have let customers pay when they can. But some say they’re also having issues with credit card companies.

One woman from Weyers Cave says she was about to pay for her groceries when her credit card was declined. She reached out to the company to explain she had received her bill in the mail four days past the due date.

She says they would waive the late fees, but her card would still be frozen until she paid the bill.

“I pay the bill at the end of the month, or whenever it comes, and I’ve never had a problem before,” says Doris Norris. “They should have understood that I didn’t get it because everything was late. Our bank statement was late getting here — the electric bill was fine.”

USPS issued a statement explaining that this holiday season was a record for them, with over a billion packages delivered. Due to the high capacity, there have been temporary delays.

