Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing several charges after an alleged fight in Augusta County on Tuesday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis of Waynesboro is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., investigators said a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen’s along the 400 block of Lee Highway in Verona for a fight involving two males and one of them was reportedly armed.

When deputies arrived, they found one male involved across the street and Davis within a Dollar General Store.

Davis was arrested and charged with the following:

- Carrying a concealed weapon.

- Pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm.

- Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

- Possession of controlled substances.

Davis is accused of being in the possession of a concealed and loaded .357 magnum revolver.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the other person involved in the fight was not charged but a spokesperson for the agency said the two had an on-going dispute.

ARREST IN VERONA On January 12, 2021, at 1706 HRS, a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen’s Store located at 465 Lee... Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.