Advertisement

Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing several charges after an alleged fight in Augusta County on Tuesday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis of Waynesboro is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., investigators said a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen’s along the 400 block of Lee Highway in Verona for a fight involving two males and one of them was reportedly armed.

When deputies arrived, they found one male involved across the street and Davis within a Dollar General Store.

Davis was arrested and charged with the following:

- Carrying a concealed weapon.

- Pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm.

- Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

- Possession of controlled substances.

Davis is accused of being in the possession of a concealed and loaded .357 magnum revolver.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the other person involved in the fight was not charged but a spokesperson for the agency said the two had an on-going dispute.

ARREST IN VERONA On January 12, 2021, at 1706 HRS, a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen’s Store located at 465 Lee...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.