Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing several charges after an alleged fight in Augusta County on Tuesday night.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis of Waynesboro is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Shortly after 5:00 p.m., investigators said a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen’s along the 400 block of Lee Highway in Verona for a fight involving two males and one of them was reportedly armed.
When deputies arrived, they found one male involved across the street and Davis within a Dollar General Store.
Davis was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Pointing, holding, or brandishing a firearm.
- Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.
- Possession of controlled substances.
Davis is accused of being in the possession of a concealed and loaded .357 magnum revolver.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the other person involved in the fight was not charged but a spokesperson for the agency said the two had an on-going dispute.
