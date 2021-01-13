Mild days ahead, turning cooler by the weekend

(WHSV) - Pleasant temperatures will continue for the next two days. A cold front arrives Friday and brings back the reality of January.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful sunny day ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures well above average for a mid-January day. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s for our West Virginia locations. Typical low valleys in the Potomac Highlands will reach the mid 50s.

For the Shenandoah Valley, highs in the low to mid 50s for the day. Another great day to get outside and enjoy!

A few high clouds build in for the evening, but staying quiet and turning chilly in the evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. Cold for the night, overnight lows will be into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning, but mostly clear skies will push temperatures quickly through the 30s. Another sunny day with a few clouds and still very pleasant with highs yet again in the low to mid 50s. Our typical warms spots may push the upper 50s in the afternoon. Either way, quite a comfortable January day.

For the evening, chilly as temperatures quickly fall into the 40s as a few more clouds build in. Partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations. Near 30 for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Chilly with temperatures in the 30s to start. Increasing clouds throughout the day with an approaching cold front. High temperatures will still reach into the mid to upper 40s for most areas. Cooler across the Allegheny mountains where highs will likely top out in the low 40s.

As clouds increase later into the afternoon, the cold front will bring scattered showers across the area. There will not be much moisture with this system, the exception is the Allegheny mountains. Likely rain/snow late afternoon for the Alleghenies and turning into snow showers around and after sunset. Snow showers will persist through Saturday for the Alleghenies. East of Rt. 220 we may see a rogue snow squall Friday night.

Only scattered showers are expected for the Valley but rain and snow showers are expected in West Virginia as a cold front passes. (WHSV)

As we move into Friday night, we could see a few lingering rain and snow showers in the Valley as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Turning cooler for the weekend however due to winds out of the west, as opposed to northwest it won’t be quite as cold as originally expected.

ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS: The cold front Friday will set off several days of accumulating snow. Right now the most accumulation will be on Saturday but expect snow showers to continue through at least next Tuesday or Wednesday for the Alleghenies. Check road conditions and be careful driving across the mountains. This will also bring some great skiing weather to the Alleghenies.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying cold and breezy for the day with snow showers continuing for the Allegheny front. Several inches of snow is expected. Partly to mostly cloudy east of Rt. 220 for the day (this includes the Shenandoah Valley). Staying cool with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few snow squalls east of the Alleghenies. Depending on timing, this may be just wet snow or a rain snow mix. No accumulation expected outside of the Allegheny mountains. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Cold air arrives for next weekend as some days may not get above 40 degrees. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most areas however clouds will still be banked up across the Allegheny mountains with lingering snow showers. Still cool for the day, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Another system will approach the area to the south. However, we are expecting little to no impact. Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy for the day. The northern edge looks to skim the area which could bring a stray rain or snow shower. We’ll continue to monitor but once again it looks like we will be missed and the greatest impacts will be across eastern Tennessee and the Carolinas.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the day with highs in the low 40s.

The extended forecast looks to remain near average through next week but still bring a few recurring blasts of Arctic air as we go through the rest of the month. Likely temperatures drop once again by the weekend of the 22nd. As always, we’ve got the latest updates and local information on the WHSV Weather App.

