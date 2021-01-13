Advertisement

Newport News man wins nearly $1M at Hampton Rosie’s

A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history at a...
A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history at a Virginia Rosie's.(Rosie's Gaming Emporium)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history Tuesday at the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Hampton.

The man hit the $914,530.90 jackpot just before 9 p.m. while playing the Big Ea$y Money game.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous but said he plans to buy a new home for his family and a sports car for himself.

He said he had brought $100 to Rosie’s to “try his luck” and had only been playing for about 10 minutes when he hit the jackpot on a $3 wager. He said the secret to winning was being “in the right place at the right time!”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.