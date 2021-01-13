Over $80,000 available in COVID-19 recovery grant funding for some local non-profits

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have another round of Recovery Phase grant funding available for local non-profits.

Any non-profit located in or serving people in Harrisonburg or Rockingham Co. is eligible to apply.

Ann Siciliano, the Director of Program Services with the Community Foundation, said this is the third round of funding for the COVID-19 Recovery Phase. Another three rounds were distributed in 2020 in the COVID-19 Response Phase.

She said they plan to have between $80,000 and $90,000 to distribute to local non-profits.

“There’s still a lot of need, as well as program needs,” Siciliano said. “They’re switching how they deliver their services and sometimes that’s more expensive than the way they’re used to doing things and nobody budgeted for COVID, so it has presented a challenge to non-profits. We’re hoping this has been the help that gets them through.”

Siciliano said past rounds of funding have each helped between 18 and 24 local non-profits.

“Between this and the CARES Act funding they’ve received from the county and city, I think it has been the help they need,” Siciliano said. “[Non-profits] have not been able to have their annual fundraisers and many of them had to switch to a virtual event, which is not always as successful.”

The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the Recovery Phase funding, click here.

