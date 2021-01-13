Advertisement

SCSO: Mt. Jackson man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child in supervisory relationship

Matthew Parker.
Matthew Parker.(RSW Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says officials arrested a Mt. Jackson man on December 28, 2020, for taking indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory relationship.

Officials say Matthew Tyler Parker of Mt. Jackson worked as a general manager at a local Burger King, and he reportedly asked a juvenile employee to perform sexual acts on him on several occasions.

The sheriff’s office also says Parker made other sexually inappropriate requests of the juvenile, and if the juvenile did so, Parker said he would promote her.

Officials say the incidents happened between December 15, 2019, and January 10, 2020.

Parker’s court date is set for January 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot

Latest News

VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Prepare for Winter driving emergencies.
VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Morning Weather 1-14-21
Morning Weather 1-14-21
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment