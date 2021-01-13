SCSO: Mt. Jackson man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child in supervisory relationship

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says officials arrested a Mt. Jackson man on December 28, 2020, for taking indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory relationship.

Officials say Matthew Tyler Parker of Mt. Jackson worked as a general manager at a local Burger King, and he reportedly asked a juvenile employee to perform sexual acts on him on several occasions.

The sheriff’s office also says Parker made other sexually inappropriate requests of the juvenile, and if the juvenile did so, Parker said he would promote her.

Officials say the incidents happened between December 15, 2019, and January 10, 2020.

Parker’s court date is set for January 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.