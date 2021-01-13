Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center discusses how to manage community cats

| Credit: WHSV
| Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — During a board meeting Wednesday, The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Augusta County reported they currently have 55 cats in their shelter.

Since they’ve been open, Director Hannah Richardson, said they have consistently taken in a large number of cats.

In an effort to lower those numbers, and to help better manage the cats that come into the facility to be adopted, the shelter is exploring the idea of a trap-neuter-return program for community cats.

Community cats are cats that live outdoors, and the program would allow healthy cats to be humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped and returned to their outdoor home.

“It’s not just trapping cats and just putting them anywhere. It’s very methodical, and it’s about making sure each cat is happy, and healthy and thriving, and not putting a sick cat back out into the community,” Alice Burton, Associate Director of Animal Shelter and Animal Control Engagement at Homeward Trails, said.

The program has been shown in other localities to lower nuisance calls, cat intake and euthanasia rates.

“These are the cats that are living outside, they’re happy, they’re healthy. They really don’t belong in the shelters. Shelters are not designed for cats, and shelters should be the last resort for cats,” Burton said.

She noted that there are plenty of humane ways to keep these cats off your property. If the program is implemented, she would help educate the community.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Matthew Parker.
SCSO: Mt. Jackson man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child in supervisory relationship
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot

Latest News

VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Prepare for Winter driving emergencies.
VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Morning Weather 1-14-21
Morning Weather 1-14-21
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment