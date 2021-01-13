UPDATE: Amber Alert for abducted Louisa infant canceled

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for an infant who was last seen in Louisa County after he was found safe.

Police said Killian Briers was last seen in Louisa on Jan. 10 and reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 12. He is seven months old, weighs 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Troopers said the suspected abductor is the child’s mother, Lauren Lloyd. She is described as being 5-foot-3, 165 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Lauren Lloyd (Virginia State Police)

They may be traveling in a white 2008 Accord Honda with Virginia tag UJY6994.

A vehicle similar to the suspect's. (Virginia State Police)

Police say Lloyd was taken into custody.

