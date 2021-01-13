Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last week, Governor Northam made the decision to send members of the Virginia National Guard to Washington D.C. during the riots at the United States Capitol.

Now, members of the guard who were not sent to the Capitol are collecting donations to send care packages to fellow guard members who were sent to Washington, D.C.

The Virginia Army National Guard says it needs the following items for the care packages:

Food items such as snacks, chips, power or protein bars, crackers, etc.

Hygiene items such as shaving cream, hand sanitizer, soap, etc.

Drinks such as water or Gatorade/Powerade.

Batteries, which can vary from AA, AAA or watch batteries.

If you are interested in donating items for the care packages, you can drop items off at or mail items to 340 South Willow Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. If mailing, be sure to include “ATTN: SFC Fretwell” before the address, and “Leave at back door” after the address.

