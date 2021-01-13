Advertisement

Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last week, Governor Northam made the decision to send members of the Virginia National Guard to Washington D.C. during the riots at the United States Capitol.

Now, members of the guard who were not sent to the Capitol are collecting donations to send care packages to fellow guard members who were sent to Washington, D.C.

The Virginia Army National Guard says it needs the following items for the care packages:

  • Food items such as snacks, chips, power or protein bars, crackers, etc.
  • Hygiene items such as shaving cream, hand sanitizer, soap, etc.
  • Drinks such as water or Gatorade/Powerade.
  • Batteries, which can vary from AA, AAA or watch batteries.

If you are interested in donating items for the care packages, you can drop items off at or mail items to 340 South Willow Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. If mailing, be sure to include “ATTN: SFC Fretwell” before the address, and “Leave at back door” after the address.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg