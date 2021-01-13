Advertisement

VDH provides recommendation on how to quarantine if family member has COVID-19

By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says it is safest to quarantine for 14 days if you test positive for COVID-19 or if you were in close contact with someone who did, but that is difficult if you’re living in a house with family or roommates.

VDH Epidemiology Program Manager Elena Diskin says if someone in your household tests positive for the coronavirus then everyone must wear a mask.

“That’s going to also protect the people in the household who aren’t sick from potentially getting sick,” Diskin said.

You’ll also want to thoroughly clean any shared spaces after every use.

“Clean and wipe down surfaces, wipe down doorknobs, light switches, anything that’s frequently touched, bathrooms, that type of thing,” Diskin said.

Designate one person to be the caretaker.

“Especially somebody who isn’t at a higher risk for severe illness that can be the one to be a little more dedicated to bringing food to the door, leaving food outside the door for the person who’s sick and checking on their symptoms,” she said.

Remember, mental health is also important. If you are quarantining, you’re still able to get outside and get fresh air, just do so safely.

“In an area that’s not going to be crowded, not going to be running into lots of other people, then walking with a mask on would be alright and getting some fresh air is always good,” Diskin said.

As for groceries, Diskin recommends using a contactless delivery service or asking a neighbor to pick them up and drop them off at your front door.

