VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) took to Twitter to remind Staunton and Harrisonburg residents of overnight lane closures on I-81.

According to the tweet, overnight left-lane closures on north and southbound I-81 will continue through Friday, January 29 in the Harrisonburg area.

VDOT says this allows crews to do soil and rock testing for future widening projects.

Traffic Reminder: Overnight left-lane closures on #I81 northbound and southbound continue through Jan 29 in the @HarrisonburgVA area. This allows crews to do soil/rock testing for future widening project. https://t.co/lAzZWp5TC9 pic.twitter.com/RifV0jwwZ7 — VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) January 12, 2021

