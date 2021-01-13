Advertisement

VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) took to Twitter to remind Staunton and Harrisonburg residents of overnight lane closures on I-81.

According to the tweet, overnight left-lane closures on north and southbound I-81 will continue through Friday, January 29 in the Harrisonburg area.

VDOT says this allows crews to do soil and rock testing for future widening projects.

