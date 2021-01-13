Advertisement

Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town council has voted unanimously to ban people from carrying firearms inside municipal buildings and other public places.

The Roanoke Times reports passage of the ordinance by the Blacksburg Town Council on Tuesday makes it one of several localities to take such action based on a local option measure passed by the General Assembly last year and took effect in July.

Town Attorney Larry Spencer said the new ordinance will go into effect March 1. Other places where firearms will be banned are town parks and town-owned recreational facilities.

VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Prepare for Winter driving emergencies.
Morning Weather 1-14-21
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
