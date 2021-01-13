Advertisement

West Virginia expands vaccinations to 70-year-olds

(WNDU)
By Cuneyt Dil, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Officials say West Virginians who are at least 70 years old can now receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The state exceeded 100,000 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, leading the nation on number of shots given per 100,000 residents.

Members of the general public previously had to be 80 years or older to get the inoculation.

This week, statewide clinics will offer 9,700 doses to teachers aged 50 and over.

Gov. Jim Justice said the state will open vaccinations for everyone aged 65 and over once it receives more doses. Federal officials have praised the state’s focus on older residents.

