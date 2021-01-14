Another mild day Thursday, turning cooler by the weekend

(WHSV) - The abundant sunshine we’ve seen over the last couple of days will continue into Thursday, but a strong cold front will make its way toward our region by Friday.

THURSDAY: A cold morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the 30s in the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, which will make for another beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our typical warm spots may push the upper 50s in the afternoon. A comfortable January day.

For the evening, chilly as temperatures quickly fall into the 40s as a few more clouds build in from west to east, especially in our West Virginia regions early. Partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cold to start the day as temperatures rise into the 30s. Cloudy throughout the day which will make it feel cooler than it has the previous two days. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

A cold front will be approaching the region by the afternoon hours Friday. Originally this was expected a few hours later. There will not be much moisture with this system, with the exception being in the Allegheny mountains, where we will see snow showers. A few rain showers will move through the Valley in the afternoon hours, and this will be a chilly rain. Snow showers will persist through Saturday for the Alleghenies. East of Rt. 220 we may see a rogue snow squall Friday night with a breezy westerly wind.

A few rain showers for the Valley with rain and snow showers for most of West Virginia. Snow showers for the Allegheny mountains. (WHSV)

As we move into Friday night, we could see a few lingering rain showers early in the Valley, with a few snowflakes mixing in most West Virginia locations on the back end of the passing cold front as temperatures fall into the upper 20s, but any precipitation will be isolated at best with no impact. Overall, a decrease in clouds overnight.

THE WEEKEND: We will feel an abrupt cool down this weekend, especially after the mild days earlier in the week. However, winds look to be out of the west, which will help to moderate the air as it flows down the mountains for the Valley regions. This will help us avoid the dramatic cold we could see with an Arctic front like this.

ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS: The cold front Friday will set off several days of accumulating snow. Right now the most accumulation will be on Saturday but expect snow showers to continue through at least next Tuesday for the Alleghenies. Check road conditions and be careful driving across the mountains. This will also bring some great skiing weather to the Alleghenies.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Chilly and breezy for the day with snow showers continuing for the Allegheny front, but likely partly cloudy skies for areas east of Rt. 220 and into the Valley. Any areas receiving snowfall in the Alleghenies will likely see several inches of accumulation. Staying cool into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We may see a few snow squalls making their way into the Valley with those breezy conditions from the west, but they will be isolated and will have no impact. No accumulation expected outside of the Allegheny mountains.

Much colder Saturday with highs temperatures around 40 in our area. (WHSV)

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy for the Valley overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Staying breezy across West Virginia as snow showers become restricted to the Allegheny Mountains.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy again and breezy for the Valley, but a cool day with highs only reaching the low 40s. Most snow showers in the Allegheny Mountains should subside by the morning, leaving cloudy skies and a snow flurries for our West Virginia regions with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the low to mid 20s. Snow showers should pick back up for the Allegheny front late Sunday night.

MONDAY: Another system will approach the area in a similar path to what we saw on Friday. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains, adding to previous accumulations, but otherwise partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy for the afternoon elsewhere. Highs will struggle to reach 40. Upper 30s to near 40 for most areas, except in the Allegheny Mountains where highs will remain in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold in the morning hours with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the Valley and chilly, while the Allegheny Mountain areas may hang onto the clouds for a good portion of the day, keeping temperatures cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy and chilly again with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The extended forecast looks to remain near average through next week but still bring a few recurring blasts of Arctic air as we go through the rest of the month. Likely temperatures drop once again by the weekend of the 22nd. As always, we’ve got the latest updates and local information on the WHSV Weather App.

