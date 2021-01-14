Appeals court overturns dismissal of Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center lawsuit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Nearly a year and a half after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Commission, an appeals court is ordering the judge to go back and look at the case through a different lens.

The lawsuit against SVJC was initially filed back in October of 2017, detailing the alleged abuse of undocumented children.

After losing multiple complainants willing to testify, Governor Northam ordered state officials to investigate the claims in 2018.

In August, the state review concluded the harsh treatment described by detainees did not meet the state’s legal threshold of abuse or neglect.

A judge only granted the plaintiff’s claim related to the adequacy of mental health care.

The case was dismissed in July of 2019.

However, after review, the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 on Jan. 12, 2021, to overturn that ruling, stating:

“The district court granted summary judgment to the Commission after finding that it provides adequate care by offering access to counseling and medication. But the district court incorrectly applied a standard of deliberate indifference when it should have determined whether the commission substantially departed from accepted standards of professional judgment.”

This orders the judge to look at the evidence through a lens that is more favorable to the suing party.

In the dissenting opinion, Judge Wilkinson stated:

“We judges should stick to what we are good at: applying precedent, interpreting statutes, and exercising traditional equitable powers. Today’s case features an invitation to try our hand at institutional governance and to do something we are utterly unqualified to do—determine what constitutes acceptable mental health care. I respect the majority’s sincere and humane concerns. But it is staring at a host of unintended consequences. And under what rock is hidden its holding’s relationship to law, I have no idea.”

But as the lawsuit is placed back in the hands of the trial court, the judge will apply the new standard and come up with a ruling, which may or may not be the same as before.

