Central Virginia man charged for having ‘KILL BIDEN’ sign

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Goochland County man has been arrested for having a “KILL BIDEN” sign, among others.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints about signs at a home along Whitehall Road saying “KILL BIDEN” and “MAKE BIDEN PAY!!!”

When a deputy drove by, they say Kenneth Kraig Thomas was standing next to the signs and waving at cars as they went by.

The complaint says Thomas also had his vehicle parked at the end of the driveway with a Confederate flag sticking out the window towards the road.

According to the complaint, Thomas also had various signs that said “F*** Biden,” “F*** F.B.I.,” and “F*** Democrat’s” between January 9-11.

On Jan. 11, officials say Thomas parked his vehicle at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 673 with the words “KILL BIDEN” painted on the rear window and driver’s side back window. He was also standing next to it waving a Confederate flag.

Thomas is charged with threatening a person in writing. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI and Secret Service are involved.

