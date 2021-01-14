DOJ announces new webpage for Capitol-related charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — The Department of Justice announced a new webpage for all of the Capitol-related charges after last week’s riot at the nation’s Capitol.

On the webpage, users can view the name of the defendant, the charge, links to any relevant press releases, and the case status and number.

The Department of Justice says all charges are through the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

You can view the new webpage by clicking here.

