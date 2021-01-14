Advertisement

Education nonprofit gives UVA a “B” in transparency and accuracy report

University of Virginia flag on Grounds.
University of Virginia flag on Grounds.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An education nonprofit is rolling out grades for 15 colleges and universities in the commonwealth on how transparent and accessible they are to the public.

Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust (PCAPT) awarded the University of Virginia’s governing board with a B grade in a new report. UVA had the second highest grade, after George Mason University.

Grading is based on the accessibility of things like records, public comment opportunities, and contact information of governing boards.

PCAPT President James Toscano said UVA lacked in opportunities for public comment during meetings in comparison to George Mason, but scored high in areas of board transparency and member accessibility.

“UVA should be trying to be the role model in Virginia. It sees itself as the leader, in many respects, when it comes to higher education in Virginia. We’d like to see them be the leader when it comes to transparency and accountability in terms of university governance,” Toscano said.

The report graded almost all higher education institutions in the commonwealth, with no institutions receiving a perfect grade. Five of those, including James Madison University and Virginia Tech, received an F in the report.

Toscano noted each institution’s handling of COVID-19 played a factor in the grading process.

