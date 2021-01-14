Langford to lead Dukes this weekend at Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ashley Langford will serve as acting head coach for the James Madison women’s basketball team this weekend.

Langford, the program’s associate head coach, will be filling in for JMU head coach Sean O’Regan, who is currently away from the program after testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

“She needs to have this experience and I have a lot of confidence in her,” said O’Regan.

Langford has been leading the Dukes in practice this week while O’Regan is able to virtually meet with the coaching staff and watch practice. But when the Dukes take on the Phoenix this weekend, it will be Langford who is responsible for all in-game decisions.

“You have to make a lot more decisions (as head coach),” said Langford. “You have to be flexible on the fly, which that’s a change. But like I said, this is a great opportunity, like I said before, my end goal is to be a head coach, so this is great practice for me right now.”

Langford has been a member of the JMU women’s basketball coaching staff since 2017 and was elevated to associate head coach in August of 2020. JMU and Elon are scheduled to square off Saturday and Sunday in Elon, North Carolina with both games tipping off at 1 p.m.

