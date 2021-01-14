MRRJ: 2 additional inmates, no additional staff test positive for COVID-19

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, January 14, Middle River Regional Jail reported two additional inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since its last COVID-19 facility-wide testing on Jan. 13.

MRRJ also reports that no additional staff members have tested positive from the Jan. 13 testing.

The Jan. 13 testing is the eighth consecutive weekly COVID-19 test for inmates and staff at the facility.

Officials report a total of 558 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 25, 2020. The jail is housing 805 inmates in custody as of January 11.

The jail also says a total of 75 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 13, 2020.

Per the release, MRRJ provided a summary of the data that was collected from the recent COVID-19 re-testing:

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.

No female inmates tested positive.

Of the 30 inmate housing units 29 had no inmates test positive.

1 housing unit had 2 positive cases.

MRRJ does not have any test results pending.

MRRJ does not currently have any inmates in the hospital due to COVID related symptoms.

MRRJ is guardedly optimistic that the current outbreak is coming under control. Staff have developed plans for a more rigid quarantining process of new arrests prior to their introduction into the general population. However, implementing the plan is challenging considering that MRRJ is currently still operating at 200+ capacity

The press release says restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and staff continues to coordinate with Dr. Kornegay with the Central Shenandoah Health District. The facility’s current plan is to retest staff and inmates again this week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.