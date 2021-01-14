Advertisement

Nominations open for WVa teachers environmental award

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Applications are open to nominate West Virginia teachers for environmental leadership awards.

The deadline for the 2021 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards is Feb. 14.

The awards are given by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. Winners chosen on the elementary, middle and high school levels will receive a $500 personal award plus $1,000 to be used in promoting science, technology, engineering and math programs at their schools.

Applications are available at the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

