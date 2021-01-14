Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have announced changes that significantly expand the pool of people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

They also outlined plans for mass-vaccination clinics to speed up the pace of inoculations.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the state would follow new federal guidance from the Trump administration that urged states to immediately start vaccinating people who had previously been lower down the priority list.

Newly included in Phase 1b of the state’s distribution plan are people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Not all areas of the state have moved into Phase 1b yet.

