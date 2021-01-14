Advertisement

Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have announced changes that significantly expand the pool of people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

They also outlined plans for mass-vaccination clinics to speed up the pace of inoculations.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the state would follow new federal guidance from the Trump administration that urged states to immediately start vaccinating people who had previously been lower down the priority list.

Newly included in Phase 1b of the state’s distribution plan are people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Not all areas of the state have moved into Phase 1b yet.

