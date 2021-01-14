Advertisement

Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

$100k ticket purchased in Hopewell
(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia residents have won the $2 million and the $100,000 Powerball prizes.

The $2 million winner belongs to a resident in McLean, Virginia. The ticket was purchased online on the Virginia Lottery website and matched the first five winning numbers except for the Powerball number.

Usually matching all five numbers would win the Powerball’s second prize of $1 million, however, the winner spent an extra dollar for Power Play, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The second Powerball winning ticket was purchased in Hopewell at the Wawa located at 907 Colonial Corner Drive. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. The player spent an extra dollar for Power Play when buying the ticket, which doubled the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning numbers for the January 13 Powerball drawing were 4-19-23-25-49, and the Powerball number was 14.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton Council appoints John Blair as new City Attorney
Staunton Council appoints new city attorney, but remains divided on other issues
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021