Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia residents have won the $2 million and the $100,000 Powerball prizes.

The $2 million winner belongs to a resident in McLean, Virginia. The ticket was purchased online on the Virginia Lottery website and matched the first five winning numbers except for the Powerball number.

Usually matching all five numbers would win the Powerball’s second prize of $1 million, however, the winner spent an extra dollar for Power Play, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The second Powerball winning ticket was purchased in Hopewell at the Wawa located at 907 Colonial Corner Drive. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. The player spent an extra dollar for Power Play when buying the ticket, which doubled the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning numbers for the January 13 Powerball drawing were 4-19-23-25-49, and the Powerball number was 14.

