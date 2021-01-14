RCPS winter sports teams allowed to participate in postseason play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Winter sports teams at high schools in the Rockingham County Public Schools system can participate in VHSL postseason play.
Information about how RCPS teams can compete was emailed to local media members Thursday afternoon.
During the regular season, RCPS teams are only permitted to compete in contests where both teams wear masks. However, masks won’t be required for RCPS teams during postseason play. However, according to RCPS policies “all athletes participating in postseason competition will be quarantined from in-person school and learning in a virtual environment throughout the playoffs. At the conclusion of a student-athlete’s postseason they will have an additional 14 days of virtual learning before they are able to return to in-class instruction.”
Teams will still be required to wear masks during postseason practices.
More information about RCPS postseason policies:
