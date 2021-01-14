Rockingham Co. Dept. of Fire and Rescue post in remembrance of two members of local fire departments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue announced on Facebook the passing of two members of other local fire departments on Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, Bob Lam, a charter member of the McGaheysville Fire Department, dedicated 55 years to his community and rose to the rank of President during his time there.

The post says Lam was instrumental in fundraising and was also a driver operator on fire apparatus and an active firefighter.

Donnie (DL) Davis, a member of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, dedicated 57 years and served the department as Fire Chief and President. During his time with the department, Davis could be found at Bingo, and for several years, he took the lead managing the carnival, which was a primary fundraiser for the department.

The post says in 2020, Davis received the Gerald Monger award from the Town of Elkton, and he also advocated for the department after time there by answering phone calls.

The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue says both will be missed in their communities.

