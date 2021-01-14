Shenandoah Co. School Board approves new names for Stonewall Jackson High and Ashby-Lee Elementary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After months of community input, the Shenandoah County School Board made a vote on the new names for two of its schools on Jan. 14.

Back in July, the school board voted to remove the name of Stonewall Jackson and Ashby-Lee from two of its schools’ names in Quicksburg. After forming committees with students, community members and staff members, the school board narrowed down the possible names and mascots.

Stonewall Jackson High School will be changed to Mountain View High School, and Ashby-Lee Elementary School will be renamed Honey Run Elementary.

It was decided that the mascot for North Fork Middle School and Stonewall Jackson High School would possibly change together from the Generals to the Rattlers, but after several public comments and board discussion, that was not approved.

Instead, the school board will conduct another community survey to determine a different mascot.

“I think its our goal to have this completed and the results back prior to our next meeting in February because it is a timeline issue,” Vice-Chair Michelle Manning said.

The next step for the school board is making a plan to make those changes before July 1.

“We want to get really specific estimates on signage, real specific estimates on uniforms, and estimates on how to change for example the chairs that have generals on the back,” Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said.

Johnston said the numbers for specific school infrastructure would come at different parts of the year.

Johnston also said the community has really shown their support in the name changes. Two non-profits have stepped up and donated money to the schools to be used for the name change and he said one anonymous donor donated $25,000 for Stonewall Jackson’s name change.

For a look at the Jan. 14 Shenandoah Co. School Board meeting, click here.

