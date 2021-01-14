Advertisement

Valley Health announces additional appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine

(KXII)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) — Valley Health has announced additional appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for people aged 75 and older, as well as essential workers in Phase 1B.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic with additional appointments available will be held at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center for Friday, January 15.

Click here to register for the open appointments.

