VCU study: Majority of Virginians say they are ‘likely’ to receive vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a study done by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, more than 7 in 10 Virginians say they are likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

This represents an increase of 13 percentage points compared to the Sept. 2020 study, with 58% saying ‘very’ or ‘somewhat likely’ receiving the vaccine.

The increase in those who said ‘very likely’ was significant for both Caucasians and minorities, with an increase of 14 percentage points for Caucasians and 8 percentage points for minorities compared to Sept. 2020.

Democrats were the most likely, with 88% saying they were likely to get vaccinated.

Those with higher levels of education and income were also more likely, 82% of those with a family income of over $100,000 per year and 80% of those with a college degree said they were likely to get the vaccine.

“We see the importance of addressing the effects of COVID relative to improved health care needs in areas that have been previously neglected such as education, health and employment,” former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said.

A strong majority of Virginians (64%) support having a federal-level mask mandate, while 36% said they oppose the measure. Democrats and minorities were the most likely to be supportive, with 93% and 77% respectively.

