VDH releases new guidance on reopening schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has released new guidance for divisions to follow when reopening PreK-12 schools.

When the pandemic first began, many schools around the country, including here in Virginia, closed down as a mitigation effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since not much was known about the virus.

A letter from the Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver says since then, data has shown that reopening schools are unlikely to contribute significantly to community transmission when community transmission rates are low and mitigation procedures are put in place at schools. However, there appears to be a connection between increased community spread and cases within the schools.

“While we must remain vigilant regarding the prevention and spread of SARS CoV-2, we need to balance this important objective with the shared goal of providing in-person education instruction to children of Virginia,” the letter said.

Health officials say each division’s ability to successfully implement mitigation procedures and local community disease data should be factored into operating plans.

As school and health officials evaluate reopening plans, “they must carefully balance the risks associated with operating during a pandemic and the long-term effects of students not attending school in person.”

You can read the full reopening guidelines below:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.