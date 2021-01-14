Advertisement

VDH releases new guidance on reopening schools

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has released new guidance for divisions to follow when reopening PreK-12 schools.

When the pandemic first began, many schools around the country, including here in Virginia, closed down as a mitigation effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since not much was known about the virus.

A letter from the Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver says since then, data has shown that reopening schools are unlikely to contribute significantly to community transmission when community transmission rates are low and mitigation procedures are put in place at schools. However, there appears to be a connection between increased community spread and cases within the schools.

“While we must remain vigilant regarding the prevention and spread of SARS CoV-2, we need to balance this important objective with the shared goal of providing in-person education instruction to children of Virginia,” the letter said.

Health officials say each division’s ability to successfully implement mitigation procedures and local community disease data should be factored into operating plans.

As school and health officials evaluate reopening plans, “they must carefully balance the risks associated with operating during a pandemic and the long-term effects of students not attending school in person.”

You can read the full reopening guidelines below:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton Council appoints John Blair as new City Attorney
Staunton Council appoints new city attorney, but remains divided on other issues
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021