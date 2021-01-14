Advertisement

VDH says additional Walgreens locations to offer antigen testing

(WABI)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday additional Walgreens locations will provide Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at no cost for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

One of those Walgreens locations is in Timberville, and another is in Woodstock.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health, these can be used to test individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

VDH says Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a test, and test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.

Testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meeting the screening criteria to receive a test. To make an appointment, click here.

The following fifteen Walgreens locations offering this specific testing are listed below:

  • Chesapeake: 1168 George Washington Hwy North
  • Collinsville: 3590 Virginia Ave
  • Fairfax (Centreville): 13926 Lee Hwy
  • Giles (Pearisburg): 121 North Main St
  • Lee (Pennington Gap): 5261 US Hwy 421
  • North Dinwiddie: 26036 Cox Rd
  • Northumberland (Callao): 17422 Richmond Rd.
  • Patrick (Stuart): 140 South Main St.
  • Pulaski: 901 Memorial Dr.
  • Pulaski (Dublin): 240 Broad St.
  • Richmond: 4845 Laburnum Ave
  • Rockingham (Timberville): 14111 Timber Way
  • Shenandoah (Woodstock): 120 West Reservoir Rd.
  • South Boston: 3220 Halifax Rd
  • Suffolk: 118 West Constance Rd.

For a list of additional testing options, click here.

To read the full update from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

