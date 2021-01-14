Advertisement

VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car

Despite recent warmer than average temperatures, it is still important to be prepared for emergency situations on the road during the Winter months.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite the warmer than average temperatures today, Jan. 14, 2020, it is still important to be prepared for emergency situations on the road during the Winter months.

Sandy Myers with VDOT says, one of the best ways to be ready, is to have an emergency Winter driving kit in your car.

That kit should include items such as:

- Flashlights

- Batteries

- Jumper cables

- Phone chargers

- Blankets or quilts

- Ice scrapers and shovels

- Non perishable food and bottled water

She says, in the event of an emergency in deep snow, it is not safe to keep your car running. This could potentially cause the exhaust to back up into the vehicle, causing carbon monoxide to build up.

“But the first thing should be to ensure that you are pulled off onto a safe area and you can stay in the vehicle safely,” Myers said. “If not, then maybe you would have to make a judgement to leave the vehicle. So you definitely want to have an emergency kit.”

Myers says it is also crucial in the Winter, to make sure your car is in good shape. She suggests getting everything checked out from your breaks, to tires, fluids, oil levels, ignition, and engine.

For more information visit https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Matthew Parker.
SCSO: Mt. Jackson man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child in supervisory relationship
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot

Latest News

VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
VDOT suggests having a Winter emergency driving kit in your car
Morning Weather 1-14-21
Morning Weather 1-14-21
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment
We talk with Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, about Wednesday's...
1on1: Reaction of a local Democratic chair to impeachment