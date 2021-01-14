Virginia democrats seek to censure Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield state Senator Amanda Chase is facing a possible censure in the Senate following her involvement in last week’s rally-turned-insurrection at the United States Capitol.

A handful of Democrats signed a resolution accusing her of “fomenting insurrection.”

There have been growing calls for Chase to resign following the violence.

Chase says she left DC before the riots broke out.

Her false claims about the election and the riots also prompted Facebook to suspend her official page.

Chase says she won’t step down.

