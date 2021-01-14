Advertisement

VSP: Delaware man facing multiple charges after pursuit on I-81

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police says a Delaware man was arrested on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement on Sunday, January 10.

VSP officials say Marquez D. Adams, 27, was charged with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving by failure to maintain control, one count of driving with a revoked license and one count of driving with a phone in hand.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, officials initiated a traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. as a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling south on I-81 at the 286 mile marker in Shenandoah County.

Officials say the violation was for speeding, as the vehicle was driving 100 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour zone.

Virginia State Police say the pursuit continued onto Route 42 in Woodstock, Route 11 in Edinburg and in Mount Jackson before ending back on I-81 South. Officials say the suspect vehicle eventually ran off the left side of the roadway, causing it to collide with a VSP patrol car before being contained on the right shoulder of I-81 at the 263 mile marker.

Officials say Adams was taken into custody and transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.

No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit, which officials say reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

