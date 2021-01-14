Wanted: Xiomara Soto

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Xiomara Soto, 35, is wanted by the local police.

Soto is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a felony probation violation stemming from a DUI and child abuse case.

Soto is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

