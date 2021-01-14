Advertisement

Wanted: Xiomara Soto

Xiomara Soto, 35, is wanted by the local police.
Xiomara Soto, 35, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Xiomara Soto, 35, is wanted by the local police.

Soto is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a felony probation violation stemming from a DUI and child abuse case.

Soto is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
DOJ announces new webpage for Capitol-related charges
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Residents express concern on proposed expansion plan of Middle River Regional Jail
Matthew Parker.
SCSO: Mt. Jackson man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child in supervisory relationship