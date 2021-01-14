Advertisement

West Virginia lawmakers meet and vote on legislative leaders

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Charleston, applauds opening remarks during...
West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Charleston, applauds opening remarks during day of the state legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(WDTV)
By Cuneyt Dil, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have met at the state Capitol for the first mask-mandatory legislative session of the year.

Legislators conducted housekeeping matters Wednesday and voted to elect leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate. They then adjourned until mid-February.

Republican Del. Roger Hanshaw of Clay County won another two-year term as speaker of the House. Republican Sen. Craig Blair of Berkeley County became the new president of the upper chamber.

Blair said expanding broadband access and reducing personal income taxes are his top priorities.

Lawmakers will return on Feb. 10 for a 60-day session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses Capitol safety
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address amid COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
Powerball draws $2 million, $100k winners in Virginia

Latest News

Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Del. Tony Wilt files legislation to establish school remediation task force
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton City Council appoints new city attorney
Staunton Council appoints John Blair as new City Attorney
Staunton Council appoints new city attorney, but remains divided on other issues
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Student Athlete of the Week: Dayton Miller (East Hardy)
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021
Overnight forecast 1/14/2021