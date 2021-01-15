Advertisement

All clear given following bomb-threat at Virginia Supreme Court Building

Police are responding to a bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court building.
Police are responding to a bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court building.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Employees of the Virginia Supreme Court Building in Richmond had to evacuate the building Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

According to Virginia Capitol Police, the building on N 9th Street was evacuated shortly before 1:30 p.m. After a K9 sweep was completed, people were allowed back inside around 2:30 p.m.

An investigation into the threat is still ongoing.

