All clear given following bomb-threat at Virginia Supreme Court Building
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Employees of the Virginia Supreme Court Building in Richmond had to evacuate the building Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.
According to Virginia Capitol Police, the building on N 9th Street was evacuated shortly before 1:30 p.m. After a K9 sweep was completed, people were allowed back inside around 2:30 p.m.
An investigation into the threat is still ongoing.
