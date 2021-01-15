All clear given following bomb-threat at Virginia Supreme Court Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Employees of the Virginia Supreme Court Building in Richmond had to evacuate the building Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

According to Virginia Capitol Police, the building on N 9th Street was evacuated shortly before 1:30 p.m. After a K9 sweep was completed, people were allowed back inside around 2:30 p.m.

An investigation into the threat is still ongoing.

