Bridgewater College honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with virtual events

Despite the pandemic, Bridgewater College is determined to continue Dr. King’s Journey.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past few years, the Bridgewater College community has recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events. It would start with a march through town, and follow with speeches and lectures on campus.

Despite the pandemic, Bridgewater College is determined to continue Dr. King’s Journey. Therefore, this year the day of events will take place virtually.

“We think that there’s a lot that he can teach us about how we integrate and celebrate difference, how we can learn from people who have different perspectives than ours,” said BC History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Jamie Frueh. “And that tone, that approach to living as Americans seems especially important at these times.”

According to Dr. Frueh, everyone in the community is encouraged to attend, at no charge.

The schedule of the day’s events is as follows:

  • 11 a.m. – Virtual Facebook Event reflecting on Dr. King’s dream.
  • Noon to 3 p.m.: Virtual Teach-Ins.
    • Noon: “The Soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement – A Jazz Listening Session,” Dr. Christine Carrillo
    • 1 p.m.: “History of the Civil Rights Movement,” Dr. Steve Longenecker
    • 2 p.m.: “Young Adult Literature on the Civil Rights Movement,” Dr. Alice Trupe
  • 7 p.m.: Endowed Lecture with Dr. Blair L.M. Kelley of N.C. State University. She will speak on “Richmond Streetcar Boycotts in 1904-1906.”

For more information and to register for free, visit: https://www.bridgewater.edu/events-news/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration/

