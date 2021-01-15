Advertisement

Businesses, police by Virginia State Capitol prepare for potential weekend threats

By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Capitol Police warded off drivers by the Virginia Supreme Court Building on Friday afternoon, as K-9 units hunted for any explosives inside after a bomb threat is called in around 1:30 p.m.

It took about an hour before people were allowed back inside.

It’s a volatile time downtown as more plywood got hammered into place in the hopes of protecting buildings along Main Street this weekend. It’s just another precaution after threats of violence nationwide against state capitols.

“For us, it’s really just heightening our awareness of our surroundings,” said Ashely Williams, founder of BareSOUL Yoga.

She says they’re taking extra precautions at their location off South 13th Street. Apart from locking the front door during business hours, they will also “have a check-in assistant to make sure our guests can come in and out, and that our students feel safe coming in and out.”

In addition, they will encourage students who may not feel comfortable being downtown on Sunday and Monday to take virtual classes.

Other businesses are in a more vulnerable spot, like Sefton Coffee Company, located on the corner of East Franklin and North 9th Street. However, they’ve made it through most demonstrations downtown without a scratch.

“I’ve boarded up once, and there’s been a lot of chaos before, and I honestly feel that I’m not concerned. I’m just going to hang out, and hopefully, people just want coffee,” said owner Jennie-Mae Skinner.

Sefton was in the epicenter of last year’s gun-rights rally. Skinner remembers filling order upon order as her shop filled to the brim with ralliers.

She’s hoping for a less dense scene come Monday, as more gun-rights advocates are planning to caravan in their cars downtown.

Philip Van Clean, president of The Virginia Citizens Defense League, is hoping for a repeat of peaceful demonstration.

“We have suggested to our members to stay in the caravan, and just move on through Richmond,” he said. “Our organization has always lobbied, it’s always done things by the book, and stayed within the law.”

Public gathering permits that have been denied on Monday shouldn’t affect the VCDL’s caravan. Van Cleave says the first wave of vehicle should come upon Richmond around noon.

