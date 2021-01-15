Cold front approaches Friday, cool down for the weekend

(WHSV) - Our string of mild days comes to a close Friday when a strong cold front crosses through the area in the mid-to-late afternoon, bringing scattered rain showers for the Valley and snow showers at higher elevations.

FRIDAY: Clouds will thicken through the late morning into the early afternoon. Cooler than the last few days with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

A cold front will be approaching the region but with rain showers moving in earlier in the day, we’ll likely hit our high temperatures in the early afternoon. The moisture associated with the cold front is going to be moving through earlier than previously expected. Expect scattered rain showers to move through the region in the mid to late afternoon, generally around 2-4 pm. This will be a chilly rain, but later in the day, we aren’t ruling out a few wet snowflakes mixing in. The bulk of the moisture will be mainly for the afternoon.

For the Allegheny mountains and higher ridgelines above 2000 feet, expect Friday’s precipitation to start as rain but quickly change to wet snow showers. Outside of the Alleghenies, little to no accumulation. If any at all, it would be on grassy surfaces. While for the Alleghenies, minor accumulation is expected but most of the snow will be on Saturday. Be aware that there can be slick spots across some mountain roads and bridges and overpasses.

The Valley will be mainly looking at rain while our West Virginia regions will see a rain/snow mix. (WHSV)

As we move into Friday night, there will be a few lingering rain showers through the early evening and wet snow mixing in, especially across the Potomac Highlands and higher ridges. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, upper 20s for the Valley.

THE WEEKEND: We will feel an abrupt cool down this weekend, especially after the mild days we experienced earlier in the week. However, winds look to be out of the west, which will help to moderate the air as it flows down the mountains for the Valley regions. Even thought it will be cooler, it’s not going to be substantially below average temperatures. Keep in mind with the breeze, that will make both days this weekend feel cooler.

ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS: The cold front Friday will set off several days of accumulating snow. Right now the most accumulation will be on Saturday but expect snow showers to continue through at least next Tuesday for the Alleghenies. Check road conditions and be careful driving across the mountains. This will also bring some great skiing weather to the Alleghenies. Weekend snow totals 2-4 inches with some locations up to 6 inches. Gusty winds will persist for the weekend especially for Saturday night across the Alleghenies.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s and staying mostly cloudy. Chilly and breezy for the day with snow showers continuing for the Allegheny front.

For the rest of the area there will be on and off snow squalls for most of Saturday. This will be more of a wet snow and not everyone seeing a squall. However in any intense band, this could drop some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Staying cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s for our West Virginia locations. Near 40 for the Valley. Because of the breezy weather, wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s.

With cold and breezy conditions, a few snow squalls are possible throughout the day Saturday. (WHSV)

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s. Any snow squalls will taper off into the evening for the Valley- while snow showers continue for the Alleghenies overnight. Mostly clear skies in the Valley, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Staying breezy across West Virginia but stronger winds for the Alleghenies with gusts 30-45mph.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds sticking around for our West Virginia locations and lingering snow showers for the Alleghenies through at least mid-day. Partly cloudy for the Shenandoah Valley.

A cool day and staying breezy, making it feel even cooler. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Partly cloudy Sunday night and very cold. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 20s. Snow showers should pick back up for the Allegheny front late Sunday night.

MONDAY: Another upper-level disturbance will sweep through the region throughout the day. The biggest impact will be a reinforcement of snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains, adding to previous accumulations. Otherwise areas east of Rt. 220 will see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Upper 30s to near 40 for most areas, except in the Allegheny Mountains where highs will remain in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold in the morning hours with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day with more clouds hanging around the Alleghenies. Still a cool and breezy day. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy again with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s

Looking ahead, there may be another system that could bring some rain and snow showers to the area as we move into Thursday, but it’s still too early to pin down many details. As always, we’ve got the latest updates and local information on the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.