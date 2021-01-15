Crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: 7:30p.m.: Interstate 81 North in Rockingham County has been cleared.

EARLIER REPORTED: A crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 81 North at mile marker 243 in Rockingham County has closed a northbound lane.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night along the interstate’s entrance ramp from Route 11 in Harrisonburg near the Cracker Barrel location.

Drivers can expect delays of up to two miles.

There is no official confirmation yet on how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.