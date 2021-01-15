Advertisement

Crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockingham County

A crash along Interstate 81 North at mile marker 243 in Rockingham County has closed northbound...
A crash along Interstate 81 North at mile marker 243 in Rockingham County has closed northbound lanes.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: 7:30p.m.: Interstate 81 North in Rockingham County has been cleared.

EARLIER REPORTED: A crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 81 North at mile marker 243 in Rockingham County has closed a northbound lane.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night along the interstate’s entrance ramp from Route 11 in Harrisonburg near the Cracker Barrel location.

Drivers can expect delays of up to two miles.

There is no official confirmation yet on how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiomara Soto, 35, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Xiomara Soto
School board will vote on a name at its Jan.14 meeting.
Shenandoah Co. School Board approves new names for Stonewall Jackson High and Ashby-Lee Elementary
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam announces expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 15
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 15
As of Jan. 11, eleven Va. health districts began 1B vaccinations. One of those being the Lord...
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
Central Shenandoah Health District administering Phase 1a vaccines, prepares for 1b
Overnight forecast 1/15/2021
Overnight forecast 1/15/2021
New guidance from VDH for reopening schools emphases mitigation
New guidance from VDH for reopening schools emphases mitigation